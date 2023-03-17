Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Shield - Twin Bridges Exercise Broll

    PAJU, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.16.2023

    Video by Songho Yun 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry ROK-U.S. Combined Division and ROK Army Soldiers are having training at Twin Bridges Training Area, South Korea, March 16, 2023.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 03:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876922
    VIRIN: 230316-A-XP485-001
    Filename: DOD_109519626
    Length: 00:13:19
    Location: PAJU, 41, KR 

    2ID
    Readiness
    Training
    Twin Bridges
    Warrior Shield

