    Guam Guard State Partnership Program visits Southern Luzon Command, Philippines

    GUAM

    03.20.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Guam National Guard

    Members of the Guam National Guard’s State Partnership Program visit the Southern Luzon Command, Armed Forces of the Philippines, for a Leadership Development Subject Matter Expert Exchange in Lucena City, Philippines Mar. 10, 2023. The National Guard’s State Partnership program, which turns 30 this summer, strengthens ties with our allies by building both military and whole-of-society relationships.

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 01:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876920
    VIRIN: 230310-Z-RJ317-1001
    Filename: DOD_109519555
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: GU

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Guam Guard State Partnership Program visits Southern Luzon Command, Philippines, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Armed Forces of the Philippines
    State Partnership Program
    National Guard

