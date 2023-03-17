Guam Guard State Partnership Program visits Southern Luzon Command, Philippines

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Guam National Guard’s State Partnership Program visit the Southern Luzon Command, Armed Forces of the Philippines, for a Leadership Development Subject Matter Expert Exchange in Lucena City, Philippines Mar. 10, 2023. The National Guard’s State Partnership program, which turns 30 this summer, strengthens ties with our allies by building both military and whole-of-society relationships.