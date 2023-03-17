Guam Guard State Partnership Program visits Southern Luzon Command, Philippines

Members of the Guam National Guard’s State Partnership Program visit the Southern Luzon Command, Armed Forces of the Philippines, for a Leadership Development Subject Matter Expert Exchange in Lucena City, Philippines Mar. 10, 2023. The National Guard’s State Partnership program, which turns 30 this summer, strengthens ties with our allies by building both military and whole-of-society relationships.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2023 01:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876920
|VIRIN:
|230310-Z-RJ317-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109519555
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
