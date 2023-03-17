U.S. Army Capt. Denise "Dogtor" Sorbet, 106th MDVSS Team II OIC and her veterinarian team recently visited Nonsan to train Republic of Korea Army Military Working Dog handlers on TCCC, March. 13-14, 2023. Throughout a training event called Operation Dragon Alliance, they engaged in hands-on military working dog TCCC training with the help of a "diesel dog" - a full-body simulator for MWD handlers and veterinarians.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2023 23:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|876919
|VIRIN:
|230315-F-YO204-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109519326
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|NONSAN, 26, KR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Bilateral MWD Training: Operation Dragon Alliance, by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT