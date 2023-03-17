Bilateral MWD Training: Operation Dragon Alliance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/876919" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Capt. Denise "Dogtor" Sorbet, 106th MDVSS Team II OIC and her veterinarian team recently visited Nonsan to train Republic of Korea Army Military Working Dog handlers on TCCC, March. 13-14, 2023. Throughout a training event called Operation Dragon Alliance, they engaged in hands-on military working dog TCCC training with the help of a "diesel dog" - a full-body simulator for MWD handlers and veterinarians.