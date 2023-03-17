Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bilateral MWD Training: Operation Dragon Alliance

    NONSAN, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    03.14.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Capt. Denise "Dogtor" Sorbet, 106th MDVSS Team II OIC and her veterinarian team recently visited Nonsan to train Republic of Korea Army Military Working Dog handlers on TCCC, March. 13-14, 2023. Throughout a training event called Operation Dragon Alliance, they engaged in hands-on military working dog TCCC training with the help of a "diesel dog" - a full-body simulator for MWD handlers and veterinarians.

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.19.2023 23:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 876919
    VIRIN: 230315-F-YO204-1001
    Filename: DOD_109519326
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: NONSAN, 26, KR

    Medical
    First Responders
    Military Working Dogs
    MWD
    TCCC
    Training

