    KCTC: 2-1 Infantry Training with ROK Army 21st Infantry Division

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.18.2023

    Courtesy Video

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Soldiers with the 2-1 Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division train at the Korean Combat Training Center on March 18th with the Republic of Korea Army 21st Infantry Division.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2023
    Date Posted: 03.19.2023 23:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876918
    VIRIN: 230318-A-TL808-1000
    Filename: DOD_109519263
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 9
    High-Res. Downloads: 9

    Lancers
    KCTC
    Warrior Shield
    FreedomShield

