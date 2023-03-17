African Maritime Forces Summit 2023 various locations around Sal Island, Cabo Verde

A B-Roll package showcasing various locations around Sal Island, Cabo Verde, March 17, 2023. Hosted by U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF), the African Maritime Forces Summit (AMFS) is a strategic-level forum that brings African maritime and naval infantry leaders together with their international partners to address transnational maritime security challenges within African waters including the Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean, and Mediterranean Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by MSgt Robert Brown)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2023 18:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876912
|VIRIN:
|230317-M-WQ703-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109518960
|Length:
|00:05:14
|Location:
|SAL ISLAND, CV
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
