160323-N-NO777-1001 MEDITERRANEAN SEA - Cmdr. Matthew “Toe” Campbell relieved Cmdr. Robert “Sluggo” Whitmore as commanding officer of Carrier Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 121. The change of command ceremony took place above the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) during a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations, March 16, 2023. Capt. Alex “Waldo” Hampton, commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, presided (U.S. Navy courtesy video).
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2023 15:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|876910
|VIRIN:
|160323-N-NO777-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109518951
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, VAW-121 Changes Command in the Mediterranean, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
VAW-121 Changes Command in the Mediterranean
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT