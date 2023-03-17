Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VAW-121 Changes Command in the Mediterranean

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.16.2023

    Courtesy Video

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    160323-N-NO777-1001 MEDITERRANEAN SEA - Cmdr. Matthew “Toe” Campbell relieved Cmdr. Robert “Sluggo” Whitmore as commanding officer of Carrier Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 121. The change of command ceremony took place above the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) during a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations, March 16, 2023. Capt. Alex “Waldo” Hampton, commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, presided (U.S. Navy courtesy video).

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.19.2023 15:41
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VAW-121 Changes Command in the Mediterranean, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS George H.W. Bush
    change of command
    Carrier Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 121

