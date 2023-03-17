3-2 GSAB Conducts Gun Raid During Exercise Warrior Shield

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to B Company, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK-U.S. Combined Division sling load an M777 howitzer over mountains during a gun raid as part of Exercise Warrior Shield on March 19, 2023 at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex. Gun raids are conducted to attack high payoff targets when the range exceeds the artillery piece's current position. Warrior Shield is a training exercise within the 2nd Infantry Division that employs Fight Tonight fundamentals and capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)