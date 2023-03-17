Field Artillery Insertion

U.S. Army Soldiers with 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade and the 2-17 Field Artillery, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division conducted an air insertion of three M777 during the Warrior Shield training exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, March 19, 2023. Warrior Shield is a combined training event with the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA), highlighting the combined aspects of military operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Evan Cooper)
