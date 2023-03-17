Field Artillery Insertion

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/876906" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers with 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade and the 2-17 Field Artillery, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division conducted an air insertion of three M777 during the Warrior Shield training exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, March 19, 2023. Warrior Shield is a combined training event with the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA), highlighting the combined aspects of military operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Evan Cooper)