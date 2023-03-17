Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Field Artillery Insertion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.19.2023

    Video by Sgt. Evan Cooper 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade and the 2-17 Field Artillery, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division conducted an air insertion of three M777 during the Warrior Shield training exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, March 19, 2023. Warrior Shield is a combined training event with the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA), highlighting the combined aspects of military operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Evan Cooper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2023
    Date Posted: 03.19.2023 06:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876906
    VIRIN: 230319-A-BQ241-952
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109518758
    Length: 00:04:34
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 27
    High-Res. Downloads: 27

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Field Artillery Insertion, by SGT Evan Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Warrior Shield
    FreedomShield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT