    410th Medical Logistics Company conducts M4 qualification

    WI, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2023

    Video by Spc. Juan Carlos Izquierdo 

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 410th Medical Logistics Company conduct M4 carbine marksmanship qualification at Fort McCoy, Wis., March 18, 2023. Soldiers qualify their marksmanship every year in order to maintain combat readiness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2023
    Date Posted: 03.18.2023 20:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 876900
    VIRIN: 230317-A-QY770-1001
    Filename: DOD_109518478
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: WI, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 410th Medical Logistics Company conducts M4 qualification, by SPC Juan Carlos Izquierdo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    Modernization
    88th Readiness Division
    318th TPASE
    M4 Qualificaiton

