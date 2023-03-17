410th Medical Logistics Company conducts M4 qualification

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 410th Medical Logistics Company conduct M4 carbine marksmanship qualification at Fort McCoy, Wis., March 18, 2023. Soldiers qualify their marksmanship every year in order to maintain combat readiness.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2023 20:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|876900
|VIRIN:
|230317-A-QY770-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109518478
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|WI, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
