AASAB: Fit to fight B-roll

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brooke Wise, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron force protection, completes a training session at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 15, 2023. The 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron offers many resources, such as personal trainers, to help Airmen remain fit to fight. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)
|03.15.2023
|03.17.2023 04:08
|B-Roll
|876769
|230315-F-HK519-1002
|DOD_109515570
|00:01:39
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|0
|0
