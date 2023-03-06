Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AASAB: Fit to fight B-roll

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    03.15.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brooke Wise, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron force protection, completes a training session at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 15, 2023. The 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron offers many resources, such as personal trainers, to help Airmen remain fit to fight. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 04:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876769
    VIRIN: 230315-F-HK519-1002
    Filename: DOD_109515570
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 

    This work, AASAB: Fit to fight B-roll, by SSgt Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fit to fight
    fitness
    training
    personal trainer

