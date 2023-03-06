Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem Starts a New Project Powered by Volunteers

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.15.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jamal Berry II 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Volunteers from Spangdahlem Air Base are building a new Community Commons from an old middle school building that is set to open in mid-March. Many base amenities are spread out and inconvenient to visit in succession. The current construction of the Commons hopes to make it easier to visit multiple base agencies in a much shorter time span.

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 03:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876767
    VIRIN: 230315-F-ME505-886
    Filename: DOD_109515542
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 

    This work, Spangdahlem Starts a New Project Powered by Volunteers, by A1C Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Volunteers
    Spangdahlem AB
    AFN Europe
    AFN Spangdahlem
    A1C Jamal Berry II

