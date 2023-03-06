Volunteers from Spangdahlem Air Base are building a new Community Commons from an old middle school building that is set to open in mid-March. Many base amenities are spread out and inconvenient to visit in succession. The current construction of the Commons hopes to make it easier to visit multiple base agencies in a much shorter time span.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2023 03:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876767
|VIRIN:
|230315-F-ME505-886
|Filename:
|DOD_109515542
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Starts a New Project Powered by Volunteers, by A1C Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
