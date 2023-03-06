Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Freedom Shield 23 Opening Video

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    03.16.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Mason 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    United States Forces Korea remains committed to maintaining a "Fight Tonight" level of readiness and providing a combined defense posture to protect and defend the Republic of Korea against any threat or adversary. Through regular and routine training such as the Freedom Shield exercise, March 13th to March 24th, 2023, U.S. Forces Korea enhances interoperability of combined defense systems, tactics, techniques and procedures, as well as strengthens the security and stability on the Korean peninsula and across Northeast Asia. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Michael Mason)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 01:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 876763
    VIRIN: 230316-F-YO514-1001
    Filename: DOD_109515501
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 

    Korea
    joint training
    partners
    readiness
    defend
    freedomsheild

