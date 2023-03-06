Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Sanno

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.13.2023

    Video by Seaman Victoria Schiebel 

    AFN Tokyo

    The New Sanno Hotel is the premier location to stay if you are in Tokyo, with all the hustle and bustle of Tokyo you can have a little taste of home with their great amenities, award winning restaurants and services.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 02:29
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 876761
    VIRIN: 230213-N-XP371-1001
    Filename: DOD_109515442
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TOKYO, TOKYO, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Sanno, by SN Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hotel
    Japan
    Tokyo
    active duty
    Navy
    New Sanno

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT