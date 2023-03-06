Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustainment Troops Battalion field exercise develops skills, leaders

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Courtesy Video

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Malachi Thornton, senior noncommissioned officer of the Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, describes the purpose of the battalion's week-long field training exercise and how it stimulates leader growth on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 15, 2023. Soldiers and Leaders of the 3rd DSB train to ensure every individual, squad, section, and platoon are prepared to deploy, accomplish their mission and return home safely. The 3rd DSB tests Soldiers and teams with individual and collective unit defense and convoy live fire exercises to ensure readiness to protect critical logistics and mission command systems on any battlefield.

