    Military Family Housing, MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Video by Cpl. Cody Purcell 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii's family housing office discusses key topics such as basic allowance for housing, renters insurance, leaks, mold, trash and recycling, and pets. These topics showcase how to take care of your home and provide you with the information to have the best housing experience possible. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cody Purcell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 20:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876755
    VIRIN: 230214-M-QT022-1001
    Filename: DOD_109515285
    Length: 00:04:22
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

