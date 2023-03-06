Military Family Housing, MCBH

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marine Corps Base Hawaii's family housing office discusses key topics such as basic allowance for housing, renters insurance, leaks, mold, trash and recycling, and pets. These topics showcase how to take care of your home and provide you with the information to have the best housing experience possible. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cody Purcell)