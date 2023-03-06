Marine Corps Base Hawaii's family housing office discusses key topics such as basic allowance for housing, renters insurance, leaks, mold, trash and recycling, and pets. These topics showcase how to take care of your home and provide you with the information to have the best housing experience possible. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cody Purcell)
This work, Military Family Housing, MCBH, by Cpl Cody Purcell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
