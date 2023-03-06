Division Sustainment command recognizes Soldiers at field training site

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Col. David Key and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Campbell, the command team of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, visited the Division Sustainment Troops Battalion field training site to observe the training and reward Soldiers whose individual efforts were critical to a successful collective training event on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 15, 2023.

Sgt. Figaro Jimenez, 90th Human Resources Company; Spc. Daniel Edmondson, 414th Signal Company; Staff Sgt. Haley Sears, 287th Quartermaster Company; and Pfc. Hannahcherry Agsalda, 24th Financial Management Support Unit each received challenge coins from the command team, coupled with a recount of the legendary history and heroes of the 3rd ID. The DSTB will complete a culminating base defense live fire event later this month. The 3rd DSB sustains the Army’s most modernized armored division, the 3rd ID, and provides Joint Forces commanders around the world with Soldiers trained and ready to execute mission command of sustainment operations. Rigorous and realistic training ensures Soldiers are prepared to deploy rapidly, complete their mission, and return home safely.