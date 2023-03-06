Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Division Sustainment command recognizes Soldiers at field training site

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. David Key and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Campbell, the command team of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, visited the Division Sustainment Troops Battalion field training site to observe the training and reward Soldiers whose individual efforts were critical to a successful collective training event on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 15, 2023.
    Sgt. Figaro Jimenez, 90th Human Resources Company; Spc. Daniel Edmondson, 414th Signal Company; Staff Sgt. Haley Sears, 287th Quartermaster Company; and Pfc. Hannahcherry Agsalda, 24th Financial Management Support Unit each received challenge coins from the command team, coupled with a recount of the legendary history and heroes of the 3rd ID. The DSTB will complete a culminating base defense live fire event later this month. The 3rd DSB sustains the Army’s most modernized armored division, the 3rd ID, and provides Joint Forces commanders around the world with Soldiers trained and ready to execute mission command of sustainment operations. Rigorous and realistic training ensures Soldiers are prepared to deploy rapidly, complete their mission, and return home safely.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 19:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 876754
    VIRIN: 230315-A-DP764-671
    Filename: DOD_109515276
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    TAGS

    sustainment
    recognition
    field training
    base defense
