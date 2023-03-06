U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ingrid Brown, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade sexual assault response coordinator, discusses the 24th Financial Management Support Unit, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd DSB, 3rd Infantry Division, combined Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention education and physical fitness circuit as part of Marne Foundation Day, the first Friday of every month, on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 10, 2023. Sgt. 1st Class Paulpatrick Teregeyo and Brown, the 3rd DSB SHARP team, coordinated the event to build esprit de corps and camaraderie, while discussing how leaders and Soldiers can prevent and respond to incidents of sexual harassment and sexual assault.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 19:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|876753
|VIRIN:
|230310-A-FW799-977
|Filename:
|DOD_109515275
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention team hosts education and physical fitness event, by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
