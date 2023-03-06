Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention team hosts education and physical fitness event

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ingrid Brown, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade sexual assault response coordinator, discusses the 24th Financial Management Support Unit, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd DSB, 3rd Infantry Division, combined Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention education and physical fitness circuit as part of Marne Foundation Day, the first Friday of every month, on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 10, 2023. Sgt. 1st Class Paulpatrick Teregeyo and Brown, the 3rd DSB SHARP team, coordinated the event to build esprit de corps and camaraderie, while discussing how leaders and Soldiers can prevent and respond to incidents of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 19:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 876753
    VIRIN: 230310-A-FW799-977
    Filename: DOD_109515275
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention team hosts education and physical fitness event, by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    awareness
    SHARP
    education
    training
    assault

