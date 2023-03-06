Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention team hosts education and physical fitness event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ingrid Brown, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade sexual assault response coordinator, discusses the 24th Financial Management Support Unit, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd DSB, 3rd Infantry Division, combined Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention education and physical fitness circuit as part of Marne Foundation Day, the first Friday of every month, on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 10, 2023. Sgt. 1st Class Paulpatrick Teregeyo and Brown, the 3rd DSB SHARP team, coordinated the event to build esprit de corps and camaraderie, while discussing how leaders and Soldiers can prevent and respond to incidents of sexual harassment and sexual assault.