    The sights and sounds of Yuma Proving Ground at the 2023 Yuma Air Show

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2023

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground has participated in the Yuma Air Show for decades, and on March 11, 2023 had a large static display of equipment at the first Yuma Air Show since 2019. An estimated 15,000 people visited over the course of the day.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 18:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 876750
    VIRIN: 230311-A-IK096-884
    Filename: DOD_109515230
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 

    Yuma Proving Ground
    Yuma Air Show
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

