U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground has participated in the Yuma Air Show for decades, and on March 11, 2023 had a large static display of equipment at the first Yuma Air Show since 2019. An estimated 15,000 people visited over the course of the day.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 18:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|876750
|VIRIN:
|230311-A-IK096-884
|Filename:
|DOD_109515230
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The sights and sounds of Yuma Proving Ground at the 2023 Yuma Air Show, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
