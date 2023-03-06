Brain Injury Awareness Month - BJACH TBI CLINIC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/876746" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

If you sustain a head injury please see your health care provider right away and visit the Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Traumatic Brain Injury Clinic within 72 hours of a concussion diagnosis. The TBI Clinic is located at 3507 Georgia Avenue at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana. For more information or to schedule an appointment call 337-531-3361.