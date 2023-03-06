Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brain Injury Awareness Month - BJACH TBI CLINIC

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Video by Jean Graves 

    Medical Readiness Command, West

    If you sustain a head injury please see your health care provider right away and visit the Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Traumatic Brain Injury Clinic within 72 hours of a concussion diagnosis. The TBI Clinic is located at 3507 Georgia Avenue at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana. For more information or to schedule an appointment call 337-531-3361.

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 17:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 876746
    VIRIN: 230316-A-GR633-1001
    Filename: DOD_109515129
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 

    JRTC
    TBI
    Fort Polk
    Army Medicine
    Brain Injury Awareness
    BJACH

