If you sustain a head injury please see your health care provider right away and visit the Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Traumatic Brain Injury Clinic within 72 hours of a concussion diagnosis. The TBI Clinic is located at 3507 Georgia Avenue at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana. For more information or to schedule an appointment call 337-531-3361.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 17:31
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|876746
|VIRIN:
|230316-A-GR633-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109515129
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Brain Injury Awareness Month - BJACH TBI CLINIC, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
