What is the inTransition program and how does it work?

The Defense Health Agency inTransition program is a free, confidential program that offers specialized coaching and assistance for active-duty service members, National Guard members, reservists, veterans and retirees who need access to mental health care. In this video Dr. Nick Polizzi, inTransition Program Manager, explains how the program works to support service members and veterans as they transition their mental health support.
|03.16.2023
|03.16.2023 16:04
|Series
|876741
|230316-O-XH734-169
|DOD_109514983
|00:01:31
|US
|0
|0
