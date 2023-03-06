Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What is the inTransition program and how does it work?

    UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Defense Health Agency

    The Defense Health Agency inTransition program is a free, confidential program that offers specialized coaching and assistance for active-duty service members, National Guard members, reservists, veterans and retirees who need access to mental health care. In this video Dr. Nick Polizzi, inTransition Program Manager, explains how the program works to support service members and veterans as they transition their mental health support.

    Location: US

    TAGS

    mental health
    behavioral health
    DHA
    inTransition
    MHSsocial

