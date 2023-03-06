Who is eligible to use inTransition?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Defense Health Agency inTransition program is a free, confidential program that offers specialized coaching and assistance for active-duty service members, National Guard members, reservists, veterans and retirees who need access to mental health care. In this video Dr. Nick Polizzi, inTransition Program Manager, discusses the eligibility requirements for service members and veterans to use the inTransition program.