What qualifications to inTransition coaches have?

The Defense Health Agency inTransition program is a free, confidential program that offers specialized coaching and assistance for active-duty service members, National Guard members, reservists, veterans and retirees who need access to mental health care. In this video Dr. Nick Polizzi, inTransition Program Manager, shares information about the qualifications inTransition coaches bring to their role and how that helps support service members and veterans as they seek new mental health care.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 15:51
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|876739
|VIRIN:
|230316-O-XH734-795
|Filename:
|DOD_109514964
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
