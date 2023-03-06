Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What qualifications to inTransition coaches have?

    UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Defense Health Agency

    The Defense Health Agency inTransition program is a free, confidential program that offers specialized coaching and assistance for active-duty service members, National Guard members, reservists, veterans and retirees who need access to mental health care. In this video Dr. Nick Polizzi, inTransition Program Manager, shares information about the qualifications inTransition coaches bring to their role and how that helps support service members and veterans as they seek new mental health care.

    mental health
    behavioral health
    DHA
    inTransition
    MHSsocial

