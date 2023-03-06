What happens when I get connected to a new provider?

The Defense Health Agency inTransition program is a free, confidential program that offers specialized coaching and assistance for active-duty service members, National Guard members, reservists, veterans and retirees who need access to mental health care. In this video Dr. Nick Polizzi, inTransition Program Manager, details the process for completing inTransition coaching, including what to expect when transitioning to a new provider.
