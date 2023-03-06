Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Culinary Training Exercise (B-Roll)

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Video by Chad Menegay 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    The U.S. Army Quartermaster School and the Joint Culinary Center of Excellence hosted the 47th Annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise, an American Culinary Federation sanctioned competitive training event, March 4 to 9, 2023, at the MacLaughlin Fitness Center here at Fort Lee, Va. More than 180 military chefs from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard participated in the event designed to further culinary skills and improve military eating establishments.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 16:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876736
    VIRIN: 230309-A-WA652-001
    Filename: DOD_109514952
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 

    quartermaster
    culinary
    competition
    American Culinary Federation
    military chef
    JCTE

