Joint Culinary Training Exercise (B-Roll)

The U.S. Army Quartermaster School and the Joint Culinary Center of Excellence hosted the 47th Annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise, an American Culinary Federation sanctioned competitive training event, March 4 to 9, 2023, at the MacLaughlin Fitness Center here at Fort Lee, Va. More than 180 military chefs from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard participated in the event designed to further culinary skills and improve military eating establishments.