    Paying it Forward: Captain Gandara's Story

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Video by Spc. Darbi Colson 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Capt. Saul Gandara, company commander assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, began his Army journey through Bowie High School's Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps in El Paso, Texas. The mentorship provided to him by his former JROTC Senior Army Instructor, retired U.S. Army Maj. Joe Cancellare, inspired him to not only embark on his career but also to continue to give back to his community through multiple ways. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Darbi Colson/3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 17:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876735
    VIRIN: 230316-A-IV381-1001
    Filename: DOD_109514932
    Length: 00:05:13
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    JROTC
    Cadet
    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Tropic Lightning

