Paying it Forward: Captain Gandara's Story

U.S. Army Capt. Saul Gandara, company commander assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, began his Army journey through Bowie High School's Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps in El Paso, Texas. The mentorship provided to him by his former JROTC Senior Army Instructor, retired U.S. Army Maj. Joe Cancellare, inspired him to not only embark on his career but also to continue to give back to his community through multiple ways. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Darbi Colson/3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team)