    What can I expect from inTransiton coaching?

    UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Defense Health Agency

    The Defense Health Agency inTransition program is a free, confidential program that offers specialized coaching and assistance for active-duty service members, National Guard members, reservists, veterans and retirees who need access to mental health care. In this video Dr. Nick Polizzi, inTransition Program Manager, provides an overview of inTransition coaching services — outlining how they work with service members and veterans to identify new mental health care providers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 15:44
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 876727
    VIRIN: 230316-O-XH734-594
    Filename: DOD_109514798
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What can I expect from inTransiton coaching?, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    mental health
    behavioral health
    DHA
    inTransition
    MHSsocial

