What can I expect from inTransiton coaching?

The Defense Health Agency inTransition program is a free, confidential program that offers specialized coaching and assistance for active-duty service members, National Guard members, reservists, veterans and retirees who need access to mental health care. In this video Dr. Nick Polizzi, inTransition Program Manager, provides an overview of inTransition coaching services — outlining how they work with service members and veterans to identify new mental health care providers.
Date: 03.16.2023
|03.16.2023 15:44
|Series
|876727
|230316-O-XH734-594
|DOD_109514798
|00:02:32
|US
|0
|0
