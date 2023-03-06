Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th MDG introduces virtual reality as a deployment aid (B-Roll Package)

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Medical Group implement virtual reality training at MacDill Force Base, Florida. Maj. Oruaro Idudhe, 6th MDG Education and Training flight chief, discusses the benefits the clinic has seen since its introduction.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 14:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876725
    VIRIN: 230124-F-IA158-1002
    Filename: DOD_109514745
    Length: 00:11:11
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th MDG introduces virtual reality as a deployment aid (B-Roll Package), by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medical
    VR
    Virtual Reality
    education
    training
    deployment

