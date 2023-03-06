The Defense Health Agency inTransition program is a free, confidential program that offers specialized coaching and assistance for active-duty service members, National Guard members, reservists, veterans and retirees who need access to mental health care. In this video Dr. Nick Polizzi, inTransition Program Manager, shares information about how enrollment works for inTransition, including auto-enrollment and referrals into the program.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 15:42
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|876721
|VIRIN:
|230316-O-XH734-250
|Filename:
|DOD_109514700
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, How do service members and veterans get enrolled, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT