    Partnerships across all domains make Flintlock a success

    GHANA

    03.16.2023

    Video by Spc. Mario Hernandez Lopez 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    An overview of Flintlock 2023 encompassing several aspects of the exercise across the countries of Ghana and Cote D’Ivoire, March 16, 2023. These exercises and engagements highlight and improve joint force capabilities across all domains and strengthen relationships with partners in Africa and worldwide. (Video by Spc. Mario Hernandez Lopez)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 15:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876719
    VIRIN: 230316-A-UN767-1001
    Filename: DOD_109514592
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: GH

    Africa
    Special Forces
    Exercise
    Flintlock
    Flintlock23

