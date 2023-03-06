Partnerships across all domains make Flintlock a success

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An overview of Flintlock 2023 encompassing several aspects of the exercise across the countries of Ghana and Cote D’Ivoire, March 16, 2023. These exercises and engagements highlight and improve joint force capabilities across all domains and strengthen relationships with partners in Africa and worldwide. (Video by Spc. Mario Hernandez Lopez)