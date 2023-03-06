Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 600 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast

A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew tracks a lancha spotted illegally fishing in federal waters off the southern Texas coast, March 15, 2023. The aircrew alerted Coast Guard Station South Padre Island who interdicted the lancha crew, seized 600 pounds of red snapper and transferred three Mexican fishermen to Customs and Border Protection agents for further processing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station Corpus Christi)
