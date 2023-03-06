The Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence is championing the theme 'Be a Brain Warrior: Protect, Treat, Optimize' during Brain Injury Awareness Month. The theme showcases the idea that service members, veterans, healthcare providers, caregivers, family members, and advocates can be warriors for brain health. Visit health.mil/BIAMonth to learn more.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 12:29
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|876701
|VIRIN:
|230301-D-WY980-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109514343
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
