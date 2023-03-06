Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Be a Brain Warrior: Protect. Treat. Optimize.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Video by Vincent White 

    Defense Health Agency

    The Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence is championing the theme 'Be a Brain Warrior: Protect, Treat, Optimize' during Brain Injury Awareness Month. The theme showcases the idea that service members, veterans, healthcare providers, caregivers, family members, and advocates can be warriors for brain health. Visit health.mil/BIAMonth to learn more.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 12:29
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 876701
    VIRIN: 230301-D-WY980-1001
    Filename: DOD_109514343
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Be a Brain Warrior: Protect. Treat. Optimize., by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TBI
    Concussion
    DHA
    Warrior Brain Health
    TBICoE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT