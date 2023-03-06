Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Metals technicians demonstrate their welding capabilities (B-Roll Package)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Maintenance Squadron conduct metals fabrication and welding of a KC-135 Stratotanker component, March 15, 2023. The 6th MXS metals fabrication flight is responsible for the fabrication and upkeep of aircraft structural components.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 14:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876692
    VIRIN: 230315-F-IA158-1001
    Filename: DOD_109514215
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Metals technicians demonstrate their welding capabilities (B-Roll Package), by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Welding
    Metals Tech
    fabrication
    KC-135
    MacDill
    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT