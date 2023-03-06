Metals technicians demonstrate their welding capabilities (B-Roll Package)

Airmen assigned to the 6th Maintenance Squadron conduct metals fabrication and welding of a KC-135 Stratotanker component, March 15, 2023. The 6th MXS metals fabrication flight is responsible for the fabrication and upkeep of aircraft structural components.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 14:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876692
|VIRIN:
|230315-F-IA158-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109514215
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
