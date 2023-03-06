Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Why Liberty"

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    "Why Liberty" series of candid interviews at South Post Exchange Food Court to the redesignation efforts to Fort Liberty.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 09:54
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 876689
    VIRIN: 230315-D-IV289-614
    Filename: DOD_109514059
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Why Liberty", must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    exchange
    Fort Bragg
    fort liberty

