    Dyess Big Country Air Fest 2023 Aerial Performers

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Sophia Robello 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The Dyess Big Country Air Fest features a wide array of aerial performers available for the public. The Air Fest takes place on April 22, 2023.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 09:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 876685
    VIRIN: 230316-F-UB464-894
    Filename: DOD_109514021
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    This work, Dyess Big Country Air Fest 2023 Aerial Performers, by SrA Sophia Robello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Show
    Dyess
    C-130J
    B-1B Lancer
    Abilene
    2023
    weeklyvideos

