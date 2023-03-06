SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: SECAF Outlines Modernization, Future Operating Concept, Recruitment Incentives

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this week’s look around the Air Force, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall talks about modernization and the pacing challenge the U.S. faces with China, Chief of Staff of the Air Force General CQ Brown, Jr. announces the Future Operating Concept for the service, and a recruitment incentive program for enlisted ranks is revived.