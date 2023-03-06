Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-2ID at Camp Stanley B-Roll

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.16.2023

    Video by Lt. Col. Ryan Donald 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Soldiers from Apache Company, 4-23 Infantry, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division conduct training at Camp Stanley, Republic of Korea during exercise Warrior Shield March 16.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 08:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876679
    VIRIN: 230316-A-TL808-001
    Filename: DOD_109513880
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: KR

    TAGS

    weeklyvideos
    Warrior Shield
    FreedomShield

