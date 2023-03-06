Soldiers from Apache Company, 4-23 Infantry, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division conduct training at Camp Stanley, Republic of Korea during exercise Warrior Shield March 16.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 08:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876679
|VIRIN:
|230316-A-TL808-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109513880
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2-2ID at Camp Stanley B-Roll, by LTC Ryan Donald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT