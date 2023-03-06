Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: SECAF Outlines Modernization, Future Operating Concept, Recruitment Incentives

    UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Saomy Sabournin 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall talks about modernization and the pacing challenge the U.S. faces with China, Chief of Staff of the Air Force General CQ Brown, Jr. announces the Future Operating Concept for the service, and a recruitment incentive program for enlisted ranks is revived.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 08:47
    Length: 00:02:00
