Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Night Air Assault and Day Air Assault B-Roll at Twin Bridges Training Area

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.16.2023

    Courtesy Video

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Soldiers with 1st Battalion-17th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division conducted multiple air assaults March 16, 2023 from Rodriguez Live Fire Complex to Twin Bridges Training Area during exercise Warrior Shield.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 08:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876674
    VIRIN: 230316-A-FC661-1001
    Filename: DOD_109513785
    Length: 00:06:03
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Night Air Assault and Day Air Assault B-Roll at Twin Bridges Training Area, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lancer Brigade
    weeklyvideos
    Warrior Shield
    FreedomShield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT