Soldiers with 1st Battalion-17th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division conducted multiple air assaults March 16, 2023 from Rodriguez Live Fire Complex to Twin Bridges Training Area during exercise Warrior Shield.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 08:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876674
|VIRIN:
|230316-A-FC661-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109513785
|Length:
|00:06:03
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Night Air Assault and Day Air Assault B-Roll at Twin Bridges Training Area, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT