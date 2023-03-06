2023 Warrior Shield-Wet Gap Crossing 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/876670" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers with the 11th Engineer Battalion, U.S. 2nd Infantry Division and 3rd Army Corps of Engineers, Republic of Korea Army counterparts are build a temporary floating bridge during "wet gap" training on the Imjin River, South Korea on March 13, 2023.

A Stryker vehicle, A Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle, driven by Soldiers assigned to the U.S. 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, crosses a bridge.

The purpose of the training is to hone Soldiers' skills for crossing water obstacles and strengthen the ROK-U.S. combined defense posture with the environment protected.