    2023 Warrior Shield-Wet Gap Crossing 1

    PAJU, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.14.2023

    Video by Songho Yun 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Soldiers with the 11th Engineer Battalion, U.S. 2nd Infantry Division and 3rd Army Corps of Engineers, Republic of Korea Army counterparts are build a temporary floating bridge during "wet gap" training on the Imjin River, South Korea on March 13, 2023.
    A Stryker vehicle, A Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle, driven by Soldiers assigned to the U.S. 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, crosses a bridge.
    The purpose of the training is to hone Soldiers' skills for crossing water obstacles and strengthen the ROK-U.S. combined defense posture with the environment protected.

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 07:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876670
    VIRIN: 230314-A-XP485-001
    Filename: DOD_109513743
    Length: 00:07:01
    Location: PAJU, 41, KR 

    2ID
    Combined Training
    Readiness
    Wet Gap
    Warrior Shield
    FreedomShield

