Soldiers with the 11th Engineer Battalion, U.S. 2nd Infantry Division and 3rd Army Corps of Engineers, Republic of Korea Army counterparts are build a temporary floating bridge during "wet gap" training on the Imjin River, South Korea on March 13, 2023.
A Stryker vehicle, A Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle, driven by Soldiers assigned to the U.S. 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, crosses a bridge.
The purpose of the training is to hone Soldiers' skills for crossing water obstacles and strengthen the ROK-U.S. combined defense posture with the environment protected.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 07:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876670
|VIRIN:
|230314-A-XP485-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109513743
|Length:
|00:07:01
|Location:
|PAJU, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 2023 Warrior Shield-Wet Gap Crossing 1, by Songho Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
