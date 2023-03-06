Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Twin Bridges Training Area B-Roll 16 March

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.16.2023

    Video by Lt. Col. Ryan Donald 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division and ROK Army soldiers conduct an air assault and ground operations to secure objectives as part of Exercise Warrior Shield in the Twin Bridges Training Area, Republic of Korea March 16, 2023.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 07:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: KR

    Lancer Brigade
    Warrior Shield
    FreedomShield

