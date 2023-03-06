Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division and ROK Army soldiers conduct an air assault and ground operations to secure objectives as part of Exercise Warrior Shield in the Twin Bridges Training Area, Republic of Korea March 16, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 07:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876669
|VIRIN:
|230316-A-TL808-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109513742
|Length:
|00:08:37
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Twin Bridges Training Area B-Roll 16 March, by LTC Ryan Donald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
