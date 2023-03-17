Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: March 17, 2023

    JAPAN

    03.16.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines conduct a High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) live fire exercise during Cobra Gold 2023 in Thailand; U.S. Soldiers conduct a wet gap crossing exercise during Warrior Shield in the Republic of Korea; and U.S. Sailors and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force servicemembers conduct amphibious operations with the landing craft air cushions (LCAC) during Iron Fist 23 in Japan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 02:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: JP

    This work, Pacific News: March 17, 2023, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    news
    LCAC
    HIMARS
    wet gap crossing
    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACOM

