On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines conduct a High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) live fire exercise during Cobra Gold 2023 in Thailand; U.S. Soldiers conduct a wet gap crossing exercise during Warrior Shield in the Republic of Korea; and U.S. Sailors and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force servicemembers conduct amphibious operations with the landing craft air cushions (LCAC) during Iron Fist 23 in Japan.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 02:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|876656
|VIRIN:
|230316-N-NV251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109513556
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific News: March 17, 2023, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
