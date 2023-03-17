Pacific News: March 17, 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines conduct a High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) live fire exercise during Cobra Gold 2023 in Thailand; U.S. Soldiers conduct a wet gap crossing exercise during Warrior Shield in the Republic of Korea; and U.S. Sailors and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force servicemembers conduct amphibious operations with the landing craft air cushions (LCAC) during Iron Fist 23 in Japan.