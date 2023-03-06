Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo hosted it's first ASF academy this year and had over 3 base commands participate in the OC course. ( U.S. Navy video taken by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd class Gabriel Fields)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 01:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876651
|VIRIN:
|230306-N-PE072-739
|Filename:
|DOD_109513489
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
This work, ASF Academy 2023, by PO3 Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
