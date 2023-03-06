Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASF Academy 2023

    JAPAN

    03.06.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Fields 

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo hosted it's first ASF academy this year and had over 3 base commands participate in the OC course. ( U.S. Navy video taken by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd class Gabriel Fields)

    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 01:53
    VIRIN: 230306-N-PE072-739
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    AFN SASEBO
    CFAS SECURITY
    AFN ACADEMY
    ASF PACIFIC

