    Radio Around The Region with DJ Rockies

    JAPAN

    01.09.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Fields 

    AFN Sasebo

    Petty officer second class Zachery Thomas (DJ Rockies) gives a sneak preview of what information he talks about on the afternoon liberty call. (U.S. Navy video taken by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd class Gabriel Fields)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 01:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876646
    VIRIN: 230109-N-PE072-317
    Filename: DOD_109513484
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    This work, Radio Around The Region with DJ Rockies, by PO3 Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN SASEBO

