    Co-Operative Work Program 107

    JAPAN

    03.13.2023

    Video by Luis Casale 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    From Jan. to Mar. 2023, soldiers from the Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) along with their U.S. Army sponsors participate in the U.S. Army Japan Co-Operative (Co-Op) Work Program’s 107th iteration in Camp Zama, Japan. During the course of this 106th iteration of the Co-Op program the Japanese soldiers train, live and work alongside their sponsors participating in PT, sponsor time, training, speeches, and tours with the purpose of expanding their skills in the English language and increasing their understanding of U.S. Army Operations. The purpose of the program is to enhance the bi-lateral relations between the JGSDF and the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army video by Jose I. Sanchez Alonso, Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 01:02
    Length: 00:03:56
    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army
    Co-Op
    Ground Self Defense Force
    Japan Co-Operative Work Program

