Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Army Japan Change of Responsibility

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.13.2023

    Video by Luis Casale 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    On March 13, 2023 the U.S. Army Japan conducted a Change of Responsibility Ceremony from CSM Jerry L. Dodson and CSM Jefferey D. Weaver. (U.S. Army video by Luis Casale.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 22:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 876638
    VIRIN: 230315-A-HP734-1001
    Filename: DOD_109513332
    Length: 00:29:04
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army Japan Change of Responsibility, by Luis Casale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Japan
    Change of Responsibility
    U.S. Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT