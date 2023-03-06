On March 13, 2023 the U.S. Army Japan conducted a Change of Responsibility Ceremony from CSM Jerry L. Dodson and CSM Jefferey D. Weaver. (U.S. Army video by Luis Casale.)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 22:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|876638
|VIRIN:
|230315-A-HP734-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109513332
|Length:
|00:29:04
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, US Army Japan Change of Responsibility, by Luis Casale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
