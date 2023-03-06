B-1B Lancer taxi

A B-1B Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing taxis and takes off during Red Flag 23-2, a large force exercise, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 15, 2023. Red Flag increases interoperability between partner nations and across the joint force as Airmen and Guardians train together using high-end, realistic scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)
