    B-1B Lancer taxi

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-1B Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing taxis and takes off during Red Flag 23-2, a large force exercise, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 15, 2023. Red Flag increases interoperability between partner nations and across the joint force as Airmen and Guardians train together using high-end, realistic scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 20:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876636
    VIRIN: 230315-F-HX125-1005
    Filename: DOD_109513264
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1B Lancer taxi, by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    B-1B Lancer
    Nellis Air Force Base
    readiness
    combat exercise
    lethality
    Red Flag 23-2

