B-1B Lancer taxi

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/876636" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A B-1B Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing taxis and takes off during Red Flag 23-2, a large force exercise, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 15, 2023. Red Flag increases interoperability between partner nations and across the joint force as Airmen and Guardians train together using high-end, realistic scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)