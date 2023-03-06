455th Chemical Brigade Best Warrior Competition 2023

U.S. Army Reserve soldiers assigned to 455 Chemical Brigade, 76 Operational Response Command, take part in the “Best Warrior Competition” (BWC) from February 8 until February 10, 2023, at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) soldiers maintain readiness and lethality by familiarizing and training on their assigned weapons systems.
The Best Warrior Competition included a 12-mile foot march, marksmanship, physical fitness, obstacle course, land navigation, written tests, oral board interviews, Military Operations in Urban Terrain and Army Warrior Task lanes, and a swim event.
The 76th Operational Response Command (76th ORC) is the Army Reserve's Center for Defense Support of Civilian Authorities, providing support to state and local officials, first responders, and other federal agencies during emergencies or natural disasters. The 76th ORC is home to two Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) brigades, a space brigade, A Regional Support Group, The Army Reserve's Consequence Management Unit, 11 Army Reserve Elements, 10 Regional Emergency Preparedness Liaison Office (EPLO) Teams, and 53 State EPLO Teams.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)
