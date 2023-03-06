Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBER participates in exercise Ultimate Caduceus 23

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBER, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Quatasia Carter 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2023 is a U.S. Transportation Command-led annual patient-movement field-training exercise designed to simulate transporting injured troops from outside the continental U.S. and moving them to long-term and advanced care centers in the U.S. The Alaska Army National Guard’s General Support Aviation Battalion routinely trains with all branches of the military as well as civilian agencies to increase its operational interoperability and to be ready for a wide range of federal and state missions.(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Quatasia Carter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 19:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876632
    VIRIN: 230313-F-FH810-1003
    Filename: DOD_109513183
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: JBER, AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER participates in exercise Ultimate Caduceus 23, by A1C Quatasia Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Jber
    673d Medical Group
    Ultimate Caduceus
    US Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM)
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT