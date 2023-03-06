JBER participates in exercise Ultimate Caduceus 23

Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2023 is a U.S. Transportation Command-led annual patient-movement field-training exercise designed to simulate transporting injured troops from outside the continental U.S. and moving them to long-term and advanced care centers in the U.S. The Alaska Army National Guard’s General Support Aviation Battalion routinely trains with all branches of the military as well as civilian agencies to increase its operational interoperability and to be ready for a wide range of federal and state missions.(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Quatasia Carter)
|03.13.2023
|03.15.2023 19:41
|Video Productions
|876632
|230313-F-FH810-1003
|DOD_109513183
|00:01:59
|JBER, AK, US
|1
|1
