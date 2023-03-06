Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Assault During Warrior Shield

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.16.2023

    Video by Lt. Col. Ryan Donald 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Soldiers with 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division conduct an air assault into Twin Bridges Training Area, Republic of Korea March 16, 2023 as part of Warrior Shield.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 20:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876630
    VIRIN: 230316-A-TL808-0001
    Filename: DOD_109513135
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Assault During Warrior Shield, by LTC Ryan Donald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Warrior Strike
    FreedomShield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT