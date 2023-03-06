Defense Officials Address Senate on Military and Civilian Future Defense Programs

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Gilbert Cisneros, Jr., Assistant Secretary of Defense for Readiness Shawn Skelly, performing the duties of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Thomas Constable, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Lester Martinez-Lopez, Executive Director of Force Resiliency Elizabeth Foster, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Agnes Schaefer, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Franklin Parker, and Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Alex Wagner, address the Senate Committee of Armed Services on military and civilian personnel programs and future defense programs during a subcommittee hearing.